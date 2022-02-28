Bhopal: 7 students from state reach home from Ukraine, tally rises to 24

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Seven more students returned to state from war-torn Ukraine on Monday, taking the total number of returnees to 24, said Madhya Pradesh's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora.

The students who reached the state are Shrejal Gupta, Vedika Keshari, Rishikesh Singh Narwariya, Shashwat Jain, Brigedier Singh, Shubham Shrivastava and Shreya Sharma.

Shashwat Jain who reached the national capital earlier had told Free Press, “I am relieved to be home but cannot celebrate until all my friends come too. They are scared and I am guiding them the route to exit Ukraine.”

Kashvi Tare (from Jabalpur), Aayushi Patel (Khargone), Shrishti Chandra (Indore) and Santosh Kumar Dwivedi (Sidhi) had reached New Delhi from Ukraine by an Air India flight 1942 at 2.45 am on Sunday.

Several other students have crossed the borders from the western region of Ukriane and have reached refugee camps on Monday.

They have been received by the embassy and arrangements are being made for their safe return to India. Some students include, Shubham Meshram who left Ukraine from Poland border, Aabhas Parihar, Shivani Sharma and Opil Jain who left from Romanian border and Sakshi Singh who left from Romanian border.

An official earlier had said most students from MP were in Kharkiv, also known as Kharkov, the second largest city in Ukraine, and were given refuge at metro stations and other safe spots. There are still rounds of firing going on and a curfew has been imposed, said the students stuck there.

These students are unable to move towards the Hungary border, some 1,200 km away, due to the shelling by Russian forces. Making it to the borders was also tough for those who did due to lack of buses on the route.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 11:25 PM IST