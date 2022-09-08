e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalRaisen: Bus overturns in Jamunia Ghat; 17 passengers sustain injuries

Raisen: Bus overturns in Jamunia Ghat; 17 passengers sustain injuries

According to Silwani police station in charge Ramsujan Pandey, the incident occurred at 4 pm when the bus was on its way from Begumganj to Devri.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 08, 2022, 07:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): Around 17 passengers sustained injuries after a bus overturned in Jamunia Ghat, Raisen district on Thursday, a police official said.

According to Silwani police station in charge Ramsujan Pandey, the incident occurred at 4 pm when the bus was on its way from Begumganj to Devri.

Pandey said that some of the injured passengers were admitted to Silwani civil hospital whereas those sustained serious injuries were taken to the district hospital in Raisen. Passengers said that the driver was speeding and lost control of the vehicle, he added.

Soon after the incident, the driver fled from the spot and efforts were on to nab him, Pandey said.

Read Also
MP: Woman jumps into well with two daughters in Raisen; all three die
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Raisen: Bus overturns in Jamunia Ghat; 17 passengers sustain injuries

Raisen: Bus overturns in Jamunia Ghat; 17 passengers sustain injuries

Bhopal: IndiGo upgrades aircraft on Delhi-Gwalior route for capacity enhancement

Bhopal: IndiGo upgrades aircraft on Delhi-Gwalior route for capacity enhancement

MP Watchmen Killing: Khajuri Sadak police to bring teen 'serial killer' to Bhopal for investigation

MP Watchmen Killing: Khajuri Sadak police to bring teen 'serial killer' to Bhopal for investigation

Watch video: MP minister Usha Thakur calls Garba and pandal a medium of Love Jihad

Watch video: MP minister Usha Thakur calls Garba and pandal a medium of Love Jihad

Madhya Pradesh: Police conduct searches at Bishop's house, office after cheating complaint

Madhya Pradesh: Police conduct searches at Bishop's house, office after cheating complaint