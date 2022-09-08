Raisen: Bus overturns in Jamunia Ghat; 17 passengers sustain injuries

Representative Photo |

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): Around 17 passengers sustained injuries after a bus overturned in Jamunia Ghat, Raisen district on Thursday, a police official said.

According to Silwani police station in charge Ramsujan Pandey, the incident occurred at 4 pm when the bus was on its way from Begumganj to Devri.

Pandey said that some of the injured passengers were admitted to Silwani civil hospital whereas those sustained serious injuries were taken to the district hospital in Raisen. Passengers said that the driver was speeding and lost control of the vehicle, he added.

Soon after the incident, the driver fled from the spot and efforts were on to nab him, Pandey said.