Rainfall brings down temperatures in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Maximum and minimum temperatures in state capital has declined in the past 24 hours after a heavy rainfall lashed the city and many areas in the state during the past three days, weather office said on Tuesday.

Many areas in Shahdol, Sagar and Bhopal divisions received moderate to heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Most of the places in Indore divisions were, however, remained dry.

The places where the maximum temperatures fell were in Bhopal, Gwalior, Hoshangabad and Chambal divisions.

Khargone experienced the minimum temperature of 18°C and Umaria experienced the maximum temperature of 35°C.

The minimum temperature declined in the districts in Sagar division.

According to meteorological office, districts coming under Rewa division will experience moderate to heavy rain accompanied by strong winds.

The sky over the state capital, which has received 04mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, will remain partially cloudy in the next 24 hours. The weather will remain more or less dry.

The city experienced maximum temperature of 21.8°C and minimum temperature was 21.5°C in the past 24 hours.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 10:33 PM IST