Madhya Pradesh: Over 300 people rescued from swollen Chambal river in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): More than 300 people got trapped on the Madraine Ghat on Monday night, after the sudden surge in water level.

These people were returning from Karauli Mata temple. They reached Marraine Ghat from where they were about to board a steamer to cross the ghat.

Suddenly the water level of the Chambal river increased and the streamer broke down.

On receiving information, Tetra police reached the spot, repaired the streamer, and rescued them.

Not to be mentioned, a steamer runs between Atar Ghat and Marraine Ghat in the Chambal river. There is only one steamer here.

According to the reports, the streamer was not functional for the past few days.

Taking cognizance of the matter, SDOP Guruvachan Singh said, "As soon as we got the news of people being trapped, we took the mechanic from Sabalgarh and got the steamer repaired immediately. All have been rescued safely."

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 02:19 PM IST