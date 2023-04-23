Rain with lightning likely in Bhopal, other districts in Madhya Pradesh

Light rain likely in some districts in next 24 hours |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Spells of rain, lightning with gusty wind is likely to continue in the state. On Saturday, yellow alert was issued for rain and lightning in Chambal, Rewa, Sagar and Shahdol divisions and districts like Bhopal, Sehore, Gwalior and Datia for next 24 hours.

Betul, Hoshangabad, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandala and Anuppur districts may receive light rain with thunderstorm in next 24 hours. Thereafter, the weather is expected to go dry. The state received rain accompanied with strong winds and thunderstorms in last 24 hours. Scattered light to moderate rain occurred over southeast Madhya Pradesh.

According to meteorological department, western disturbance is seen as a cyclonic circulation over North Pakistan and adjoining parts of Punjab. A cyclonic circulation is over north west Madhya Pradesh. Another cyclonic circulation exists over Tamil Nadu. A trough is extending from north-west Madhya Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu.

Day temperatures have dropped marginally but most places are still recording maximum temperature, which is above normal. A north-south trough is extending from north Chhattisgarh to interior Karnataka across south-east Madhya Pradesh leading to thunderstorm activities.

Now, the activities will shift towards south-eastern and eastern districts of Madhya Pradesh. Western parts will witness dry and sunny weather. Temperature will rise once again and there are chances of heat wave in isolated pockets of the state.