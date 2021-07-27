Rain hampers vaccination of pregnant women in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Rain hampered vaccination of pregnant women on Tuesday. Sheopur reported 7 vaccinations, which was lowest in the state while Seoni and Jhabua reported 10 each. Burhanpur and Umaria reported 22 vaccinations each while Agar reported 25. Alirajpur reported 29 vaccinations. Due to heavy rain and poor conveyance facilities, not many pregnant women turned up at vaccination centres.

On Tuesday, state reported 22,364 vaccinations for pregnant women taking overall vaccination tally to 2, 90, 70, 647. First dose tally went to 2, 43, 29, 891 and second dose tally went to 47, 40,756.

Inoculation was held at 536 vaccination centres of which 27 vaccination centres were in private hospitals.

Gwalior led with 3,932 vaccinations followed by Sagar with 2,727 vaccinations. Indore reported 1,252 vaccinations while Bhopal just managed to report 477 and Jabalpur recorded 422. Shahdol reported 1,748 vaccinations.

Bhopal district immunisation officer Dr Upendra Dubey said pregnant women avoid visiting vaccination centre after 2 pm. Secondly, heavy rain paralysed the normal life in the state and therefore the turnout was low.