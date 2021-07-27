Madhya Pradesh: 400 people tested corona positive after taking both vaccine doses during 2nd wave, say experts

Bhopal: Even after having both the doses of Covid vaccine, about 400 people tested Covid positive during second wave in Madhya Pradesh, medical experts said. They tested corona positive after four to five days of taking second dose while immunity starts building after 14 days of second dose or 44 days of first dose. However, none of 400 people died.

The fact that many people tested corona positive after receiving both the doses shocked people many but medical experts encouraged people to go for timely vaccinations.

While the partial protection against Covid may start as soon as 12 days after the first dose, this protection is likely to be short lived. The second dose encourages the body to create stronger protection (immunity) against SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19.