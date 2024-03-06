 Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra: 'From Youths To Women & Kisans, Everyone Will Get Nyay,' Says Jairam Ramesh
Updated: Wednesday, March 06, 2024, 01:18 PM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh has said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is continuously speaking about 'Nyay' (justice) which is Nari Nyay, Yuva Nyay, Kisan Nyay, Shramik Nyay, and Hissedari Nyay.

He further added that so far Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had publicly announced two guarantees associated with Kisan Nyay and Hissedari Nyay.

Meanwhile, speaking about Rahul Gandhi addressing a public gathering at Badnawar in Dhar district on Wednesday, the Congress leader said that Rahul Gandhi would talk about Yuva Nyay and all attention would be on it.

"So far there are five Nyay- Nari, Yuva, Shramik, Kisan and Hissedaari Nyay. Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have talked about Kisan and Hissedaari Nyay. Today, in Badnawar, all the attention will be on Yuva Nyay. After that Shramik Nyay and Nari Nyay will be discussed. The biggest issue for the youth is education and income. Rahul Gandhi and Kharge will talk about it in detail in the rally today," the Congress leader added.

Besides, speaking about the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state, Jairam Ramesh said that it was the 53rd day of Yatra and last day in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The Yatra will enter Rajasthan on Thursday and will enter Gujarat by the afternoon on the same day.

"Today is the 53rd day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and at around 1 pm, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally in Badnawar in Dhar district. After that, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will resume for 1.5 hours and today we will stay in Ratlam. Today is the last day of Yatra in Madhya Pradesh. Tomorrow morning, we will enter Banswara in Rajasthan and by the afternoon, we will enter Gujarat," he said.

Notably, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered the state on March 2.

The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', after the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner.

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year.

