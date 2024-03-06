 MP: Former Indian Cricketer Gautam Gambhir's Secret Spiritual Retreat at Datia’s Famous Peeth Of Peetambara
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Former Indian Cricketer Gautam Gambhir's Secret Spiritual Retreat at Datia’s Famous Peeth Of Peetambara

MP: Former Indian Cricketer Gautam Gambhir's Secret Spiritual Retreat at Datia’s Famous Peeth Of Peetambara

Gambhir, known for his stellar cricket career, ventured into the ancient lands of Vindhya Khandeshwar Mahadev, maintaining the utmost secrecy throughout his visit.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 06, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
article-image
MP: Former Indian Cricketer Gautam Gambhir's Secret Spiritual Retreat at Datia’s Famous Peeth Of Peetambara | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Renowned former Indian cricketer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gautam Gambhir undertook a discreet spiritual journey to the Peeth of Goddess Peetambara, located in Datia, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Gambhir, known for his stellar cricket career, ventured into the ancient lands of Vindhya Khandeshwar Mahadev, maintaining the utmost secrecy throughout his visit. The cricketer-turned-politician paid his respects at the divine abode of Goddess Peetambara, presenting himself at her divine court. The visit also included the worship of the ancient deity.

FP Photo

The visit to the world-renowned temple and the subsequent worship is considered significant, as Goddess Peetambara is often revered as the deity of ‘power’.

FP Photo

Read Also
MP Simhastha-2028: Kshipra Ghats To Be Expanded, Indore Division To Be Developed As...
article-image

FP Photo

Gautam Gambhir's immersion in the spiritual ambiance of the Peeth is gaining attention, especially after the cricketer and politician actively engaged in the worship rituals. The media, typically accustomed to covering his sports and political exploits, was taken by surprise as Gambhir embraced his spiritual side.

This visit to the Peeth of Goddess Peetambara is now being recognized as a pivotal moment in Gambhir's life, intertwining his cricketing past, political present, and newfound spiritual journey. As the news of his spiritual retreat in Datia spreads, it sparks curiosity about the intersection of sports, politics, and spirituality in the life of this multifaceted personality.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Apex Court Quashes MPTDC Appeal Challenging NGT Order, Says, 'MPT Should Welcome & Not Challenge...

Apex Court Quashes MPTDC Appeal Challenging NGT Order, Says, 'MPT Should Welcome & Not Challenge...

MP: 7 Congress Corporators From Chhindwara Join BJP

MP: 7 Congress Corporators From Chhindwara Join BJP

MP: Former Indian Cricketer Gautam Gambhir's Secret Spiritual Retreat at Datia’s Famous Peeth Of...

MP: Former Indian Cricketer Gautam Gambhir's Secret Spiritual Retreat at Datia’s Famous Peeth Of...

Party Taking Nyay Yatra Owes Apology For Past Crimes, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Party Taking Nyay Yatra Owes Apology For Past Crimes, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP: Traffic Chaos Engulfs Hoshangabad Road

MP: Traffic Chaos Engulfs Hoshangabad Road