MP: Former Indian Cricketer Gautam Gambhir's Secret Spiritual Retreat at Datia’s Famous Peeth Of Peetambara | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Renowned former Indian cricketer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gautam Gambhir undertook a discreet spiritual journey to the Peeth of Goddess Peetambara, located in Datia, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Gambhir, known for his stellar cricket career, ventured into the ancient lands of Vindhya Khandeshwar Mahadev, maintaining the utmost secrecy throughout his visit. The cricketer-turned-politician paid his respects at the divine abode of Goddess Peetambara, presenting himself at her divine court. The visit also included the worship of the ancient deity.

VIDEO | Former cricketer and politician Gautam Gambhir visited Shri Pitambara Peeth in Madhya Pradesh's Datia. pic.twitter.com/Xo5RTeCQSZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 5, 2024

FP Photo

The visit to the world-renowned temple and the subsequent worship is considered significant, as Goddess Peetambara is often revered as the deity of ‘power’.

FP Photo

FP Photo

Gautam Gambhir's immersion in the spiritual ambiance of the Peeth is gaining attention, especially after the cricketer and politician actively engaged in the worship rituals. The media, typically accustomed to covering his sports and political exploits, was taken by surprise as Gambhir embraced his spiritual side.

This visit to the Peeth of Goddess Peetambara is now being recognized as a pivotal moment in Gambhir's life, intertwining his cricketing past, political present, and newfound spiritual journey. As the news of his spiritual retreat in Datia spreads, it sparks curiosity about the intersection of sports, politics, and spirituality in the life of this multifaceted personality.