 'Rahul Gandhi Murdabad,' Chanted BJP Workers In Jabalpur, Burn Effigy After His Statement Against Hindus
They burned the effigy of him and shouted slogans criticizing both him and the Congress party.

Updated: Wednesday, July 03, 2024, 10:05 AM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): BJP workers in Jabalpur staged a protest against Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi by burning an effigy of him on Tuesday. A video recording the protest is circulating widely on social media.

They burned the effigy of him and shouted slogans criticizing both him and the Congress party.

In the video, around 10 to 12 BJP workers can be seen holding the effigy of Gandhi, walking on the streets of the city and shouting slogans like, "Rahul Gandhi murdabaad, Congress party murdabaad."

The protest was sparked by a statement Rahul Gandhi made in Parliament about Hindus, which the BJP claimed was part of a pattern of the Congress party targeting Hindus for political gain.

The BJP leaders demanded that Rahul Gandhi resign from his position as Leader of Opposition, accusing him and his party of repeatedly making controversial remarks against Hindus.

With tensions running high, the political clash between the two major parties has intensified, reflecting deeper issues within the political landscape of the country.

