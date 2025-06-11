 Rahul Gandhi Doesn’t Believe Anyone, Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 10:11 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi Doesn’t Believe Anyone, Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav | FP Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Leader of Opposition of Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, doesn’t believe anyone and goes on to speak about his achievements, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday. 

Addressing a press conference as a part of the celebration of 11 years of the Modi government at the Centre, the CM pointed out that since Independence, government schemes were named after members of one family, and for a long time, the party president also came from that family.

Talking about Operation Sindoor, he said the Indian Army went deep inside Pakistan to destroy the terror network, and it was the neighbour who requested a ceasefire; PM Modi did not say theOperation has ended.

article-image

He said the warfare has changed drastically from the traditional wars wherein soldiers used to cross the border and another country. Now, modern technology, such as drones, is used to target the enemy nation.
After the US and Israel, India is the third country that attacks terrorists in their homes, he said.

During Independence, the Indian economy was the 15th largest in the world. At the time of the Manmohan Singh government, it could not move beyond the 11th slot, said the CM, adding that under the leadership of PM Modi, the per capita income has seen a 67% jump.

“Madhya Pradesh is also moving on the path of development. Now it has eight airports,” he said. Reminiscing about the Covid period, the CM said the decision of a lockdown and vaccines saved many lives during the epidemic.

