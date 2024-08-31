Quack Allegedly Causes Death Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh | File

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): A nine-year-old girl died due to lack of oxygen at a private hospital run by a quack in Singrauli on Thursday. When the girl, Anchal, was down with some disease on August 29, her father Lalta Prasad Saket, resident of Khatai village under Garhwa police station, was admitted to a private clinic.

The doctor advised her father to get her blood tested. When her condition deteriorated, she demanded oxygen, but the employees at the hospital said that there was no oxygen cylinder. The girl was then sent to the government hospital. Just when the girl was given oxygen, she died. Her father lodged a complaint at the Chitrangi police station that the girl had died because of negligence at the private hospital.

The police arrested the quack, Ashutosh Mishra, resident of Choukiya village under Chunav police station, district Mirzapur. When the police wanted to see his certificates, Mishra could not produce any. Police station in-charge of Chitrangi Surendra Yadav said that a case had been registered after receiving a complaint from the family members of the girl. The quack was arrested from Mirzapur, and the police wanted the documents related to medical practice, he would produce only his BA mark sheet.