Caught On Cam: Five Assailants Force Minor To Become ‘Murga’ In Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol; Booked

Caught On Cam: Five Booked For Forcing Minor To Become ‘Murga’ In Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year old Dalit boy was humilated by and forced to become ‘Murga’ along with producing sound of a rooster, said Shahdol police on Saturday. Police have registered case against five accused into the case.

The assailants had also made the video of the incident and uploaded on the social media which went viral on social media. After it reached the police, a team investigated into take matter and took action against the accused.

The victim was made to squat and hold his earlobes in a way that is called "murga banana" in local parlance and is handed down as a punishment, police said.

Five persons, including three minors, were booked on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old #Dalit boy in #Shahdol in #MadhyaPradesh and forcing him to perform humiliating acts.



He was made to squat and hold his earlobes in a way that is called 'murgha banana' in local… pic.twitter.com/f5ueybg3Jd — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) August 31, 2024

Accused charged under SC/ST Act

Kotwali police station inspector Raghavendra Tiwari said, "The accused shot a video of the victim" ordeal and uploaded clips on social media. After coming across these clips, we identified the victim, who is a Dalit. He told us the accused, who were known to him, took him to a desolate place and made him undergo this ordeal on August 25 over an old dispute."

The accused were charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and efforts were on to nab them, the official added.