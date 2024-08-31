 Caught On Cam: Five Assailants Force Minor To Become ‘Murga’ In Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol; Booked
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCaught On Cam: Five Assailants Force Minor To Become ‘Murga’ In Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol; Booked

Caught On Cam: Five Assailants Force Minor To Become ‘Murga’ In Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol; Booked

The assailants had also made the video of the incident and uploaded on the social media which went viral on social media.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 09:28 PM IST
article-image
Caught On Cam: Five Booked For Forcing Minor To Become ‘Murga’ In Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year old Dalit boy was humilated by and forced to become ‘Murga’ along with producing sound of a rooster, said Shahdol police on Saturday. Police have registered case against five accused into the case.

The assailants had also made the video of the incident and uploaded on the social media which went viral on social media. After it reached the police, a team investigated into take matter and took action against the accused.

The victim was made to squat and hold his earlobes in a way that is called "murga banana" in local parlance and is handed down as a punishment, police said.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Woman Steals 4 Day-Old Baby From Govt Hospital After Suffering 2 Miscarriages
article-image

Accused charged under SC/ST Act

FPJ Shorts
Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express: BJP Workers Accused Of Harassing Onboard Passengers On Inaugural Run; Incident Captured On Video
Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express: BJP Workers Accused Of Harassing Onboard Passengers On Inaugural Run; Incident Captured On Video
Indian Railways Extends LTT Mumbai-Raxaul Special Trains For 8 Additional Trips; Check Details
Indian Railways Extends LTT Mumbai-Raxaul Special Trains For 8 Additional Trips; Check Details
Kolkata: Bengaluru-Bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing Minutes After Take-Off Due To Engine Failure; Passengers Safe
Kolkata: Bengaluru-Bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing Minutes After Take-Off Due To Engine Failure; Passengers Safe
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Empanels Arborists, Horticulturists To Oversee Tree Cutting And Pruning Activities, Mandates Expert Reports
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Empanels Arborists, Horticulturists To Oversee Tree Cutting And Pruning Activities, Mandates Expert Reports

Kotwali police station inspector Raghavendra Tiwari said, "The accused shot a video of the victim" ordeal and uploaded clips on social media. After coming across these clips, we identified the victim, who is a Dalit. He told us the accused, who were known to him, took him to a desolate place and made him undergo this ordeal on August 25 over an old dispute."

The accused were charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and efforts were on to nab them, the official added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Students Cross Sludgy Road To Reach School In Morena

Madhya Pradesh: Students Cross Sludgy Road To Reach School In Morena

Daring! Woman Grapples With Criminal On Rewa-Anand Vihar Express Train, Foils Bid To Snatch Her Baby...

Daring! Woman Grapples With Criminal On Rewa-Anand Vihar Express Train, Foils Bid To Snatch Her Baby...

Quack Allegedly Causes Death Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh

Quack Allegedly Causes Death Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh

Caught On Cam: Five Assailants Force Minor To Become ‘Murga’ In Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol; Booked

Caught On Cam: Five Assailants Force Minor To Become ‘Murga’ In Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol; Booked

Bhopal: "We Have Set Target Of Making 1.5 Crore Members In State," Says CM Mohan Yadav On BJP...

Bhopal: