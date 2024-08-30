PWD Minister Rakesh Singh Directs Inclusion Of Remaining Roads in Lok Path Mobile App

Public works department’s minister Rakesh Singh | Nai Dunia

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Public works department’s minister Rakesh Singh directed that remaining roads should be included in the Lok Path Mobile app by November 15. This will help common people in getting the facility of lodging complaints of damaged roads on the entire road network of PWD, he said while addressing a review meeting of PWD here on Friday.

The minister also directed the constitution of a state level monitoring cell for effective implementation of construction projects. The cell will do monitoring of construction projects worth above ₹50 crores. Meanwhile, there is a need to lessen the distance between roads on the basis of aerial distance.

The officers have been asked to submit a report in this regard within a fortnight. Underlining the importance of roads, the minister instructed that a clear target of constructing a road shall be fixed every month and its progress shall be reviewed.

The minister said that road construction work has received the impetus in the state. He emphasized on the use of quality material in road construction work and cited the need to ensure road signage and marking. Stressing for use of modern techniques and computerization, the minister instructed them to increase the number of mobile labs.

Moreover a committee will be formed to study the innovations done by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), he said. He directed to send a team to other states to study the innovations as well and to implement the successful initiatives.