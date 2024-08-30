 Indore: 3-Month-Old Baby Girl Found Dead In Water Tank Near Khajrana Temple; Murder Suspected
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 3-Month-Old Baby Girl Found Dead In Water Tank Near Khajrana Temple; Murder Suspected

Indore: 3-Month-Old Baby Girl Found Dead In Water Tank Near Khajrana Temple; Murder Suspected

The deceased’s father Kalu said that the girl was sleeping between him and his wife. His wife woke him, saying that the girl was missing. When they searched for her, they found her in the water tank.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
Indore: 3-Month-Old Baby Girl Found Dead In Water Tank Near Khajrana Temple; Murder Suspected | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mystery surrounds the death of a three-month-old girl who drowned in a water tank under Khajrana police station limits in the intervening nights of Thursday and Friday. The police suspect that she was deliberately thrown into the water tank.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Aarti, the daughter of Kalu, a native of Chhindwara district. The family had been living on the footpaths in front of the Khajrana Ganesh Temple in Ganeshpuri.

Read Also
Class 9 Girl Hangs Self After Sister Complains To Dad About Her School-Bunk In Indore
article-image

Additional DCP Amrendra Singh said, “The police received information that a three-month-old girl died by drowning in a water tank near Khajrana Ganesh Temple. The girl’s parents slept above a basement on the footpath, under which the water tank was situated. She was sleeping with her parents, along with her three-year-old elder brother. Another couple was sleeping some distance away from them.

Read Also
MP Congress Protest In Bhopal LIVE: 20K Youth Workers March To 'Gherao' CM House; Police Open Water...
article-image

Preliminary investigations revealed that both couples had a dispute, which might have led to the girl being thrown into the water tank. The girl was found in the water tank at night and there were no injury marks on her, making her death suspicious.

FPJ Shorts
Marriage 2.0: Danni Wyatt Ties The Knot With Partner Georgie Hodge
Marriage 2.0: Danni Wyatt Ties The Knot With Partner Georgie Hodge
Paris Paralympics: Shooter Avani Lekhara Makes History With 2nd Successive Gold, Mona Agarwal Takes Bronze
Paris Paralympics: Shooter Avani Lekhara Makes History With 2nd Successive Gold, Mona Agarwal Takes Bronze
Calcutta University Semester 6 Result 2024 Declared; Check Details Here
Calcutta University Semester 6 Result 2024 Declared; Check Details Here
Maharashtra: PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of India's Deep Water Port At Vadhvan, Palghar (Video)
Maharashtra: PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of India's Deep Water Port At Vadhvan, Palghar (Video)

The girl’s parents used to sell flowers and Durva leaves, which are offered at the Ganesh Temple, and they are addicted to intoxicants."

The deceased’s father Kalu said that the girl was sleeping between him and his wife. His wife woke him, saying that the girl was missing. When they searched for her, they found her in the water tank.

The police have begun an investigation and conducted a post-mortem of the deceased. They are examining CCTV footage near the spot to determine the exact circumstances under which the incident occurred.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP August 30 Weather Update: Mixed Weather In State; New System To Drench Eastern Districts...

MP August 30 Weather Update: Mixed Weather In State; New System To Drench Eastern Districts...

Indore: 3-Month-Old Baby Girl Found Dead In Water Tank Near Khajrana Temple; Murder Suspected

Indore: 3-Month-Old Baby Girl Found Dead In Water Tank Near Khajrana Temple; Murder Suspected

Class 9 Girl Hangs Self After Sister Complains To Dad About Her School-Bunk In Indore

Class 9 Girl Hangs Self After Sister Complains To Dad About Her School-Bunk In Indore

Simhastha-Kumbh: 1,500 Makeshift Houses To Be Cleared From Catchment Areas Of Kanha, Saraswati...

Simhastha-Kumbh: 1,500 Makeshift Houses To Be Cleared From Catchment Areas Of Kanha, Saraswati...

"Pure Example Of Hooliganism In State": Congress President Jitu Patwari On MP's Katni Incident