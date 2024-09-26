 Private Ayurved College Students To Travel Over 100 Km For Practical Exams, Spark Objections
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 11:56 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students of private Ayurved College will have to cover at least 100 kilometers distance to appear in their practical examination at government Ayurved college. Madhya Pradesh Ayurvigyan Vishwavidyalaya (Medical Science University) Jabalpur, has passed the order under which the students pursuing BAMS 3rd year at private Ayurved colleges will have to come to government colleges for their practical.

The order has not gone down well with the students and they expressing their objection have approached the university administration. There are around 3000 students in 13 private Ayurved colleges across the state. Even the management of the private colleges have expressed their reservation stating that it would be very taxing for the students if this rule is made permanent as the students will have to travel 100 kms or more to appear in the exam at government Ayurved college.

