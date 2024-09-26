Private Ayurved College Students To Travel Over 100 Km For Practical Exams, Spark Objections

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students of private Ayurved College will have to cover at least 100 kilometers distance to appear in their practical examination at government Ayurved college. Madhya Pradesh Ayurvigyan Vishwavidyalaya (Medical Science University) Jabalpur, has passed the order under which the students pursuing BAMS 3rd year at private Ayurved colleges will have to come to government colleges for their practical.

The order has not gone down well with the students and they expressing their objection have approached the university administration. There are around 3000 students in 13 private Ayurved colleges across the state. Even the management of the private colleges have expressed their reservation stating that it would be very taxing for the students if this rule is made permanent as the students will have to travel 100 kms or more to appear in the exam at government Ayurved college.

More than 13 colleges of Jabalpur, Ratlam, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Burhanpur, Rewa, Betul and a few other districts are affiliated to Medical Science University, Jabalpur, said Dr Rakesh Pandey, National spokesperson of AYUSH Medical Association and working president of Private Ayurveda College Teachers Welfare Association.

“The students of Ayurveda colleges of Ratlam, Betul will have to face difficulties taking long distances to appear in the exams. The students of Ratlam will have to go all the way to Government Dhanvantari Ayurveda College in Ujjain, which is around 103 km away. Similarly the students from Betul will have been given Pt Khushi Lal Sharma College, Bhopal as examination centre, which is 159 km from Betul.”