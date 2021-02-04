Prime Minister receives praise from unexpected corner

BHOPAL: While the entire Congress is targeting the Prime Minister on every given issue, former chief minister Kamal Nath heaped praises on Narendra Modi at a function here.
“When the Narendra Modi was chief minister of Gujarat and I was the Union Minister he (Modi) was seriously concerned about the state development,” said Nath while talking informally with the media here on Thursday.
The ex-CM shared his thoughts with the media about the agriculture bills, toppling of the Congress government in the state, farmers’ loan waiver scheme and many others in a private function.
The former chief minister criticised the new agriculture laws and its provisions, “Earlier contract farming was done and now also going on, but the new provisions stops the farmer from seeking help from the court and only SDM can hear the case, which is wrong”.
Expressing concern, the PCC chief said that contract farming will completely destroy the cooperative sector. Currently the farmers sells their produce to cooperative societies and also get seed and fertilizers at sub subsidised rates , but when the farmer will stop bringing grain to society and sell all of it to traders, the societies will not have seed to offer, elaborated Nath, adding that traders will sell the seeds and fertilizers to farmers at high cost.
Corporate world is stepping in the agriculture sector just for profit not for service, said Nath. Nath recalled that when he had raised the issue in favour of farmers at the World Trade Centre (WTO) he was called ‘devil’ by the members.
On Rahul: “Rahul will have to decide himself if he wants to hold the IACC president post or not”, said Nath. AICC presidential elections are due in June and Rahul may be elected as party chief.
On moving out of state: Replying to a query if he intends to move to the national capital, Nath said that he is in no mood to leave the state. “I will not leave, but my services of resolving issues of AICC will continue. Shortly, I will be going to Karnataka for political business”.
On toppling Cong govt: Speaking about the collapse of the Congress government, Nath said that People say ‘I was misguided that the government will not be toppled, but actually I know the whole truth’.
The ex-CM said that during the political upheaval last March, he had told the former minister Jitu Patwari not to pay attention to the working of the then MLA Manoj Choudhary. But Patwari hell bent to bring Choudhary back from Bengaluru and for this he was ready to take extreme step.