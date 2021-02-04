Prime Minister receives praise from unexpected corner

BHOPAL: While the entire Congress is targeting the Prime Minister on every given issue, former chief minister Kamal Nath heaped praises on Narendra Modi at a function here.

“When the Narendra Modi was chief minister of Gujarat and I was the Union Minister he (Modi) was seriously concerned about the state development,” said Nath while talking informally with the media here on Thursday.

The ex-CM shared his thoughts with the media about the agriculture bills, toppling of the Congress government in the state, farmers’ loan waiver scheme and many others in a private function.

The former chief minister criticised the new agriculture laws and its provisions, “Earlier contract farming was done and now also going on, but the new provisions stops the farmer from seeking help from the court and only SDM can hear the case, which is wrong”.

Expressing concern, the PCC chief said that contract farming will completely destroy the cooperative sector. Currently the farmers sells their produce to cooperative societies and also get seed and fertilizers at sub subsidised rates , but when the farmer will stop bringing grain to society and sell all of it to traders, the societies will not have seed to offer, elaborated Nath, adding that traders will sell the seeds and fertilizers to farmers at high cost.