Madhya Pradesh: NCC, NSS should create awareness about drug menace, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) should include awareness campaigns against drug addiction in their activities.

Chouhan met NCC and NSS cadets from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh who took part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi last month at his residence.

"The growing drug addiction is harming the youth. The NCC and NSS should include campaigns to raise awareness about drug problem in their activities," he said.