Madhya Pradesh: NCC, NSS should create awareness about drug menace, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) should include awareness campaigns against drug addiction in their activities.
Chouhan met NCC and NSS cadets from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh who took part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi last month at his residence.
"The growing drug addiction is harming the youth. The NCC and NSS should include campaigns to raise awareness about drug problem in their activities," he said.
School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar was also present on the occasion, an official release said.
The NCC is the most powerful tool to inculcate patriotism, honesty and discipline and it should be expanded in as many schools and colleges in the state as possible, the chief minister said.
Chouhan also praised NCC and NSS cadets for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The chief minister congratulated NCC Senior Under Officer Yogesh Chaturvedi for getting selected as Best Cadet of the Year and felictated him with a medal and a cheque of Rs 10,000.
He also feted 34 NCC cadets and 14 NSS volunteers including Bhopal's Mansi Teerthani and Ujjain's Mehran Zafri, recipients of the NSS 2018-19 award.
NCC's Major General Sanjay Sharma said some 1.5 lakh students -- 30 per cent of them girls -- across 400 schools and 900 colleges in Madhya Pradesh take part in the NCC's activities.