Madhya Pradesh: Diggy writes to CS for compliance with guidelines on donation collection

Bhopal: Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Thursday dashed off a letter to the chief secretary asking him to ensure that guidelines on collection of donation for setting up Ram Temple at Ayodhya is followed and communal harmony in the state is maintained.

The ex-CM said that if the CS failed to ensure that guidelines are adhered to he will move High Court.

Singh stated the some incidents led the communal tension in the state were reported during the donation collecting.

Citing the Supreme Court orders, Singh stated that people while going for donation collection shall not carry sticks, weapons, metal rods, etc capable of inducing violence.

“Loudspeakers shall not be used; traffic regulations should be observed; traffic should not be obstructed; normal activities of common man should not be disturbed; objectionable slogans and illegal slogans or provocative slogans affecting others sentiments shall not be expressed or voiced. And crackers are prohibited,” he said citing apex court orders.

He said, “I will wait for next 15 days to see if any action is taken on my letter. If situation remained the same, I will move Madhya Pradesh High Court”.