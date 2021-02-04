Madhya Pradesh: Former CM Kamal Nath recalls toppling of state govt, shares view on farm bills and more

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday shared his recollection of the change of government in the state last year. "I was not in any dilemma. Former chief minister Digvijay Singh was in confusion over the sabotaging the Congress government," said Nath while talking informally with the media here.

The ex-CM shared his thoughts with the media about the recently passed agricultural bills, the toppling of the Congress government in the state, farmers loan waive of scheme and many other topics.

Nath added that while people had said while people had believed he was in a state of confusion about the toppling of the state government, this was not the case. "I know the whole truth...Singh was in confusion," he explained.

Sharing the story of toppling the state government in the month of March last year, Nath said that he had told former minister Jitu Patwari to not pay attention to the working of the then MLA Manoj Choudhary. But Patwari, he said, wanted to go the extreme step to bring back Choudhary from Bangalore.

Nath also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his concern when he was the chief minister of Gujarat. “When he was the CM of Gujarat and I was the Union Minister he was having very serious concerns over the state's development”, he added.