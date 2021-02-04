Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: As Congress preps for upcoming polls, former CM Kamal Nath to address local body in-charges

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath
As the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh looks to bolster it's chances of a poll victory, former chief minister Kamal Nath is slated to hold a meeting with the local body in-charges on February 10.

The Congress party is intensifying its preparations for the local bodies elections. Recently in the by-elections, the Congress had faced a hard defeat and party leaders are now prepping to face down a daunting challenge.

State media vice president Bhupendra Gupta informed that on the 10th, the ex-CM will hold the meeting. The in-charges will be instructed to submit the name panel report up to the last day of the month of February.

In the panel, the in-charge will incorporate the three names to whom the party will be giving tickets.

On the other side, out of 16 municipal corporations the Congress party does not have even a single representative. The elections will be conducted for 407 local bodies, and both Congress and BJP will try to get the maximum number of seats in the elections.

