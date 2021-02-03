BHOPAL: Early childhood education to begin in 3,000 schools as pilot project under New Education Policy in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh government has started making plans to implement the Centre’s New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in a phased manner in state. The school education department has decided to include 3000 schools cutting across 11 districts for Early Childhood Care and Education - one of the key components of NEP.

The school education department has placed Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) in its top priority in work plan for academic year 2021-22. In all, 1500 schools from five districts - Bhopal, Sehore, Chhindwara, Sagar and Shahdol have been included in the pilot project.

Moreover, 1500 additional schools from six districts including Shajapur, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Anuppur and Umaria have also been included for the same under STAR project.

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra (School Education Department looking after schools till class 8) has asked all district units to analyse data to identify resource requirements for implementing ECCE.