BHOPAL: Early childhood education to begin in 3,000 schools as pilot project under New Education Policy in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh government has started making plans to implement the Centre’s New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in a phased manner in state. The school education department has decided to include 3000 schools cutting across 11 districts for Early Childhood Care and Education - one of the key components of NEP.
The school education department has placed Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) in its top priority in work plan for academic year 2021-22. In all, 1500 schools from five districts - Bhopal, Sehore, Chhindwara, Sagar and Shahdol have been included in the pilot project.
Moreover, 1500 additional schools from six districts including Shajapur, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Anuppur and Umaria have also been included for the same under STAR project.
The Rajya Shiksha Kendra (School Education Department looking after schools till class 8) has asked all district units to analyse data to identify resource requirements for implementing ECCE.
The Rajya Shiksha Kendra has also urged the district officials to prepare a plan to rationalise existing resources to initiate preparatory classes. Districts have been asked to create plans for sensitising parents on how they can help children in learning. The district officials will also sensitise and leverage parents as a resource on ECCE.
The NEP envisages modifying the existing 10+2 structure in school education to 5+3+3+4 structure, covering age group of 3-14 years against current structure that covers children from the age of 6. Children of 6 years are admitted in class 1 according to provisions of Right to Education Act.
Under 5+3+3+4 structure, children will undergo 5 years of foundational stage- till class 2. Next 3 years is called preparatory stage includes classes 3-5. The next 3 years from class 6-8 is called the middle stage while the last 4 years are termed as secondary stage for students in class 9-12.
Training will be imparted to Aaganwadi workers and primary teachers to effectively implement ECCE. In training, 6 months and 1 year diploma course will be available.