Madhya Pradesh ready with Early Childhood Care Education and Balvatika approved in new education policy

Several suggestions approved under the New Education Policy 2020 (NEP) by the Central government on Wednesday are ready to be implemented by the state government. The school education department has already worked on providing education in mother tongue as the medium of instruction for students till class 5. Moreover, draft for Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE)- preparatory class Balavatika for children below the age of 5 is also ready.

The NEP has approved the draft under which mother tongue or regional language will be promoted as the medium of instruction till class 5 in schools. In Madhya Pradesh, a committee has been constituted to prepare books in Bhili, Gondi and Korku- languages of dominant tribes in state. The committee has been entrusted to prepare books for students up to class 5 in their mother language Bhili, Gondi and Korku. Sources in the department say that it will not take too long now for final edition of the books.

Former school education minister Deepak Joshi had sent this suggestion from Madhya Pradesh. “Students from tribal background or villages feel uneasy when confronted with pure Hindi in schools. I had faced the problem myself. When I came to Bhopal in class 7, I used to speak Malvi but in Bhopal pure Hindi was spoken,” said Deepak Joshi. He said that if students are taught in their native language or dialects it will help them a lot. He said that it was an achievement for him that his suggestion was approved by the union ministry.