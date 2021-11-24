Poor implementation of govt schemes, say BJP MLAs at party meet in Bhopal

BHOPAL: The feedback on the government-run schemes is not encouraging for the state government. This is what the feedback submitted by MLAs of six divisions to the top BJP leaders indicate. They were submitted at a meeting here on Wednesday.

The MLAs of Rewa, Gwalior, Chambal, Sagar, Jabalpur and Shahdol submitted the feedback of schemes run by the state and Central government in the state for the welfare of poor and other sections of society.

The two-day BJP MLAs’ meeting started on Wednesday and will conclude on Thursday. The meeting was presided over by national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash. Others present included state incharge P Murlidhar Rao, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president VD Sharma.

For the first time, the national joint general secretary Shiv Prakash held one-to-one interaction with the BJP MLAs in the state. According to MLAs, the beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana are running from pillar to post to get their instalments to construct their houses.

Not only are they waiting for the instalments but are also facing serious problems of corruption. The disbursing officials are demand bribe while releasing the instalments, they said.

The other problems include getting ration slip to get the ration from the PDS shops. For last two years, the work of including names in BPL list has been stopped.

“Sometimes, they say that the list will be amended after state government’s permission is received from Bhopal. Sometimes, they say that the details are not updated in the server. But every time, the needy people run from pillar to post to get the ration,” said one of the MLAs.

Many other problems were shared by the MLAs to the leaders about the government-run schemes.

The MLAs from zones - Bhopal, Ujjain, Hoshangabad and Indore - will submit their reports to the party incharge on November 25. The party leaders will hold a meeting with the BJP state working committee on November 26.

Also, this will be the first time when the BJP national and state leaders will hold a physical meeting after a span of two years following Covid pandemic.

