Police permits Hanuman Jayanti rally in old Bhopal with 16 conditions; Muslim clerics voice concern

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The police administration has posed 16 conditions before an organization which wants to take out a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday through several localities of the old city in the state capital, said Riyaz Iqbal, DCP Zone 3 on Thursday.

However, Muslim clerics have voiced their concern over the permission saying the permission granted to the right-wing organization to take out the procession in the localities including Muslims dominated localities is fraught with danger.

The vice-president of Jai Maa Bhavani Hindu Sangathan (JMBHS), Naveen Khare, had sought the permission to take out the procession from Kali Ghat temple to Sindhi Colony via Char Batti Chauraha, Budhwara, Itwara, Mangalwara, Azad Market, Jumerati, Ghoda Nakkas and Bus Stand. The procession will begin at 4.30 pm on Saturday.

Bhanu Hindu, the president of JMBHS, said that the procession will be taken out peacefully and in harmony and that they will strictly follow the conditions of the police.

A delegation of Muslim clerics led by Bhopal Qazi Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadwi met director general of police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena and Home Minister Narottam Mishra to express its concern over, what it said, Bajrang Dal and other Hindu religious groups' announcement of taking out a procession in Muslim dominated areas on Hanuman Jayanti (April 16).

They urged the home minister and DGP to ensure tight security in Muslim dominated areas to avoid any untoward incident in the state capital.

"Bajrang Dal has announced to take out a procession on Hanuman Jayanti in Muslim dominated areas, which are highly sensitive with narrow lanes. They are repeatedly warning on social media to carry out a procession in Itwara and Budhwara localities. During this ongoing Ramzan festival, people of Muslim community in these areas are worried," the delegation stated in a letter handed over to the state home minister.

The delegation said the lanes in localities were narrow and could not accommodate a rally especially as their own festivities were on. People in these localities were scared after the recent Khargone incident.

Earlier, an FIR was registered against one Pramod who had posted objectionable content on social media on Wednesday against a particular community.

As many as 15 people have been bonded over ahead of the event, said Riyaz Iqbal.

Iqbal has also released a video message for the people to maintain peace and celebrate festivals with a feeling of brotherhood.

CONDITIONS FOR RALLY

The devotees will not carry arms and weapons

No objectionable slogans, banners and posters allowed

No activity/content should hurt the people of other religion or sect

The organizer will be held responsible in case of any discrepancy

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 11:23 PM IST