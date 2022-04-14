Khargone violence: 105 arrested so far, SPs instructed to keep close watch on social media, says Home minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home minister Narottam Mishra said on Thursday approximately 105 persons had been arrested so far in connection with Khargone riot out of whom 90 were in the jail.

Mishra said instructions had been issued to all the superintendents of police to keep close watch on attempts of anti-social elements to do rumour mongering through social media.

“I have instructed the SPs that if there is any attempt of rumour mongering through messages or fabricated videos related to Khargone and Barwani incidents there should be immediate legal action against the offenders”, said the minister.

Police have also been instructed to exercise extra vigilance in light of ensuing festivals and make sure that all the festivals are celebrated peacefully, he added.

