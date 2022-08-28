PM praises MP, mentions human chain of Indore in Mann Ki Baat

BJP workers and children with idols of Lord Ganesha and statues of PM Narendra Modi at 92 nd edition of “Mann Ki Baat” at Idgah Hills on Sunday. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned formation of India’s map through human chain in Indore in his Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday. He described it as a symbol of Amrit Dhara, which flowed across the country during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and on Independence Day. The PM also spoke about unique works done in Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that by mentioning creative works of Madhya Pradesh, PM boosted morale of people of state. As per wishes of the PM, Madhya Pradesh will work further in construction of Amrit Sarovar and end malnutrition among children.

Notably, PM shed light on different works done in Madhya Pradesh. These works include construction of Amrit Sarovar in Mocha Gram Panchayat near Kanha Park in Mandla district. He also praised innovation in the Mera Baccha programme of Datia district.

Besides, he mentioned mountaineer Bhawna who scaled peaks of two highest mountains of Europe and unfurled the Tricolour there. He said climbing Mountain Elbrus showed the courage and strong will power of Dehariya.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that a new India was being shaped as per wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. State BJP president VD Sharma and other party leaders and people heard the programme Mann Ki Baat.