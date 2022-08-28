Bhopal: 3 new cages placed in Kuno to catch other leopards

Leopard | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After succeeding in catching a wandering leopard on Friday night, Kuno National Sanctuary officials have placed three more cages to catch two other leopards moving in enclosures made for cheetahs, which are to arrive from Namibia. Three cages were placed in the sanctuary on Saturday night.

DFO, Kuno Palpur Sanctuary, Prakash Kumar Verma, said three new cages were placed in different locations of the sanctuary. With this, the number of cages placed in the sanctuary to catch the remaining leopards, has increased to eight.

Officials have lit crackers so that after hearing the sound, leopards flee the area through safe passage made for them.

The leopard caught recently was trapped with the help of a rubber leg hold trap and was released in Madhav National Park, Shivpuri. If the two remaining leopards are caught through a trap, then they would be also shifted to Madhav National Park.