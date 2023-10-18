 PM Modi To Take Part In Scindia School Foundation Day Event In Gwalior On October 21
The school, located in Gwalior fort, was founded by the Scindia family in 1897.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
PM Modi To Take Part In Scindia School Foundation Day Event In Gwalior On October 21 | File

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the 125th foundation day programme of Scindia School at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on October 21, a Union minister said on Wednesday.

The school, located in Gwalior fort, was founded by the Scindia family in 1897. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is the president of the board of governors of the school.

"We are fortunate that the prime minister will come and grace the occasion of the 125th anniversary of our country's leading institution - the Scindia School. We are all grateful that he is visiting our organisation. I thank the PM for taking time out from his busy schedule for this programme," Scindia said.

PM Modi will be the chief guest of the programme, an organiser of the event said.

