 PM Modi felicitates Burhanpur collector Bhavya Mittal for excellent work in Jal Jeevan Mission
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalPM Modi felicitates Burhanpur collector Bhavya Mittal for excellent work in Jal Jeevan Mission

PM Modi felicitates Burhanpur collector Bhavya Mittal for excellent work in Jal Jeevan Mission

Burhanpur has got the distinction of becoming the first Har Ghar Jal-certified district in the country.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 01:42 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated Burhanpur Collector Bhavya Mittal with Prime Minister’s Award for  the best performance in the country in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission at a grand ceremony on Civil Services Day in New Delhi on Friday.

Burhanpur district has acquired an unprecedented and proud achievement of providing pure drinking tap water to every household through the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Burhanpur has got the distinction of becoming the first Har Ghar Jal-certified district in the country.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, tap water has been made available to more than 51.15 lakh  rural families of the state so far. Water is being supplied to all 254 villages under the “Har Ghar Jal” scheme. These villages have been certified under “Har Ghar Jal”.

Read Also
Bhopal: Dynamic Assured Career Progression is only for doctors, not for SAS officers, say doctors
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Leopard comes under wheels of train, dies in Morena

MP: Leopard comes under wheels of train, dies in Morena

Bhopal: Medical students vandalise gym, assault trainer

Bhopal: Medical students vandalise gym, assault trainer

Bhopal: Bairagarh youth struck in strife-torn Sudan

Bhopal: Bairagarh youth struck in strife-torn Sudan

PM Modi felicitates Burhanpur collector Bhavya Mittal for excellent work in Jal Jeevan Mission

PM Modi felicitates Burhanpur collector Bhavya Mittal for excellent work in Jal Jeevan Mission

Madhya Pradesh: Need steps to check CM Helpline misuse, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh: Need steps to check CM Helpline misuse, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan