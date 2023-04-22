PM Modi felicitates Burhanpur collector Bhavya Mittal for excellent work in Jal Jeevan Mission

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated Burhanpur Collector Bhavya Mittal with Prime Minister’s Award for the best performance in the country in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission at a grand ceremony on Civil Services Day in New Delhi on Friday.

Burhanpur district has acquired an unprecedented and proud achievement of providing pure drinking tap water to every household through the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Burhanpur has got the distinction of becoming the first Har Ghar Jal-certified district in the country.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, tap water has been made available to more than 51.15 lakh rural families of the state so far. Water is being supplied to all 254 villages under the “Har Ghar Jal” scheme. These villages have been certified under “Har Ghar Jal”.