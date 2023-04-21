Bhopal: Dynamic Assured Career Progression is only for doctors, not for SAS officers, say doctors

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Government doctors and the state government are at loggerhead over the implementation of Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP).

Doctors have already announced that they will start their protest from May 1 and indefinite strike from May 3 in Madhya Pradesh. Benefit under the DACP scheme has been one of the major demands of the state’s medical officers. Just couple of days, the Jharkhand government has issued an order for implementation of DACP, according to Madhya Pradesh doctors.

President of Shashkiya evam Ashashikya Doctors Mahasangh (government doctors and autonomous medical college doctors) Dr Rakesh Malviya said, DACP is only for doctors promotion and so SAS officials have no locus standi to seek benefit under it.

“ The key conflict is that the state government is not in the mood to give benefits to doctors working in rural areas. Besides, the government is anticipating that the state administrative services officers may also raise similar demands. Earlier in the meeting of March 31, the high power committee had given its recommendation for DACP implementation but now they are on the back foot,” said Malviya.

He clarified that DACP is only for doctors promotion so SAS officials have no locus standi to raise demand for it. “It is useless to raise such a point at this stage when everything has been finalized for implementation. So far, the benefit of DACP has been given in central institutions, PGI Chandigarh, Railway medical colleges, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan,” he added.