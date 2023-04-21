MP: Bhopal bizman stuck in war-torn Sudan, says running out of food and drinking water

Jayant’s mother Tamanna Kevlani | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 3,000 Indian nationals are stranded in the war-torn North African country Sudan and among them is Jayant Kevalani, a businessman from Bairagarh in Bhopal.

According to an Amar Ujala report, Jayant told his parents over a phone call on Wednesday that he is trapped in a flat with two other people and will soon run out of drinking water and food.

Jayant’s uncle said that he told them over phone that only 60 litre water is left among the three occupants (the other two from Bihar and Karnataka). There is intense bombing and firing going on outside.

Jayant’s mother Tamanna Kevlani said, “We spoke to him on phone yesterday he said that there was no power there amid violence. We appeal to the government to evacuate all Indians from there. He went to Sudan on March 9.”

Jayant stuck in capital Khartoum

The 23-year-old is a businessman and exporter of grams and pulses. Jayant had gone to Sudan on March 9 and was set to return home on April 20. Meanwhile fighting broke out in Sudan and Jayant got stranded in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan and one of the epicentres of the war zone.

Family expresses displeasure towards government

Jayant's uncle Sapan Kevalani said that they have sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, foreign minister, defense minister, home minister as well as state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

“Till now we have not received any assurance from the government. We only want the government to evacuate Jayant and all the people trapped with him out of Sudan safely and bring them back to India”, he said. The family has also expressed its displeasure towards the government in this matter.

EAM says, in touch with Indians stuck in Sudan

Meanwhile, external affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday said the government is in continuous touch with Indians stuck in Sudan where fighting has been raging between forces loyal to Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The violent clashes in Sudan have continued for nearly seven days now.

