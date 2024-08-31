Pitru Paksha Special Train Between Rani Kamalapati-Gaya From September 16

7 Trips Of Pitrupaksha Special Train Between Rani Kamalapati-Gaya For Convenience Of Passengers Going To Perform Pind Daan | Represtentative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Railway Administration has decided to run four trips of special trains between train number 01667 Rani Kamalapati-Gaya and three trips of special trains between train number 01668 Gaya-Rani Kamalapati for the convenience of passengers going to Gaya to perform Pind Daan and Tarpan on the occasion of Pitru Paksha.

Train No. 01667 Rani Kamalapati-Gaya Pitru Paksha Special train will depart from Rani Kamalapati station at 13.20 hrs on September 16 (Monday), September 21 (Saturday), September 26 (Thursday) and October 01 (Tuesday), reach Vidisha at 14.15 hrs, Ganjbasoda at 14.40 hrs, Bina at 15.50 hrs and other stations en route and reach Gaya station at 08.20 hrs the next day.

Train No. 01668 Gaya-Rani Kamalapati Pitru Paksha Special train will depart from Gaya station at 15.10 hrs on September 19 (Thursday), September 24 (Tuesday) and September 29 (Sunday) and will reach Bina at 08.30 hrs, Ganjbasoda at 09.18 hrs, Vidisha at 09.58 hrs and Rani Kamalapati station at 11.20 hrs on the next day via other stations en route.

This train will stop at Vidisha, Ganjbasoda, Bina, Sagar, Damoh, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Sasaram, Dehri-on-Sone and Anugrah Narayan Road stations in both directions.

Trains Resumed Due To Suspension Of Non-Interlocking Work At Palwal Station

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The non-interlocking work at Palwal station of Northern Railway has been postponed. As a result of this decision, the services of trains passing through West Central Railway, Bhopal Division which were affected under cancellation, diversion, short termination, short origination or temporary time change have now been restored. All trains will run on their pre-determined time and route on the respective dates.