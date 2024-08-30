 MP August 30 Weather Update: Mixed Weather In State; New System To Drench Eastern Districts Including Jabalpur, Rewa
MP August 30 Weather Update: Mixed Weather In State; New System To Drench Eastern Districts Including Jabalpur, Rewa

Senior meteorologist Prakash Davle said that a monsoon trough is currently passing through Shivpuri and Sidhi in the state, merging into a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
MP August 30 Weather Updates: Mixed Weather In State; New System To Drench Eastern Districts Including Jabalpur, Rewa From August 31

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state woke up with mixed weather gaslight showers were witnessed in Bhopal and Itarsi on Friday morning, however, the skies remained sunny in Indore at the same time. A new weather system is forecast to become active in Madhya Pradesh from August 31 (Saturday). 

Weather expected on Friday:

Bright sunshine: A sunny sky is expected in Indore, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Ratlam, Shajapur, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur and Dewas. 

However, Indore city witnessed light rain during the afternoon.

Light rain and thunderstorms: Light rain is likely in Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur and other districts across the state. 

article-image
Weather at 1:30 Pm

Weather at 1:30 Pm

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, the Malwa-Nimar region, including Indore and Ujjain divisions, will experience intense sunlight today, while light rain and thunderstorms are expected in Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Gwalior divisions.

Senior meteorologist Prakash Davle mentioned that a monsoon trough is currently passing through Shivpuri and Sidhi in the state, merging into a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. This system is expected to move forward in the next couple of days, causing heavy rain in the eastern districts of the state including Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol, and Sagar divisions over the next two days. 

article-image
The monsoon trough is currently passing through Shivpuri and Sidhi in the state, merging into a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

The monsoon trough is currently passing through Shivpuri and Sidhi in the state, merging into a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

Weather expected on August 31

Heavy Rain Alert: A heavy rain alert has been issued for Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Maihar, Katni, Shahdol, Anuppur, Mandla, Dindori, Chhindwara, and Pandhurna.

Partly Cloudy Weather: Light rain and thunderstorms are expected in Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and other districts.

Sunny Weather: Sunshine is expected in Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Ratlam, Ujjain, Indore, Dewas, Jhabua, Dhar, Alirajpur, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Morena, and Bhind.

Rain records

So far, Madhya Pradesh has received 33.6 inches of rainfall, accounting for 90% of the seasonal average. With just 3.7 more inches, the state will reach its normal rainfall target. Mandla and Seoni districts have already received 45-46 inches of rain, while Rewa has seen the least at 22.3 inches. September is also expected to bring good rainfall to the state.

