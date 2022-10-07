Pilgrimage train leaves from Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): As per Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana, a special pilgrimage train left with over 300 pilgrims from Morena district of the state on Thursday.

Chairman of Minorities and Backward Classes Finance Development Corporation, Raghuraj Kansana and chairman of Energy Development Corporation, Girraj Dandotiya were also present on the occasion, who flagged off the train.

Chairman Kansana took stock of the facilities being provided to the beneficiaries of the scheme on the occasion, while Chairman Dandotiya garlanded all the beneficiaries and distributed snacks to them. During this, chairman Kansana said to everyone present on the occasion to avail the benefits of the scheme introduced by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the elderly.

While talking to media, Ravi Prakash Sharma, Ashok Kumar Goyal, Jaiprakash Dandotiya and other beneficiaries of the scheme expressed their gratitude towards CM Chouhan. They said that they are grateful to CM Chouhan for the pilgrimage.

A 5-member armed squad of police, a medical team and a team led by revenue officers has also been deployed for the safety and well-being of the beneficiaries. The pilgrimage will last for a period of six days.