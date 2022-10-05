Morena: Woman hammers hubby to death, arrested

Ramkumar Pandey |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The Sabalgarh police of Morena district have arrested a woman on charges of hammering her husband to death, said police on Wednesday.

The police added that the woman’s daughter was also involved in the act who has also been taken into custody.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Ramkumar Pandey, a resident of Maharana Pratap Nagar in Sabalgarh. Pandey lived with his son in one section of his house, while his wife and minor daughter lived in other portion of the house.

During investigation, it was revealed that Pandey and his wife fought frequently as his wife and daughter used to spend long hours outdoors. He also suspected that his wife had an extra-marital affair.

The couple had an argument on Tuesday night, following which Pandey’s wife and his daughter attacked him with a hammer on his head. His wife kept hitting him though after he became unconscious after the first blow.

Pandey’s son, Bhupendra, witnessed the incident and latched the door from outside, so that the accused could not escape and informed police. The police reached the spot to find Pandey lying in a pool of blood and took the accused duo into custody.

