Morena: Civil surgeon issues advisories on World Heart Day

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of World Heart Day, which is observed every year on September 29, the Civil Surgeon of Morena district hospital, Dr Vinod Gupta issued several advisories for observing good heart health on Thursday.

In the beginning, Dr Gupta stated that maintaining a sound heart health is of immense importance for an overall healthy body. He then stated that thus, one must not neglect heart health and must keep a check on it.

After this, he stated that these days, numerous heart ailments are being observed among people ranging from 30 years to 40 years. He attributed this to an unbalanced and irregular diet and said that heart ailments are being observed in almost every other household these days. He added that women and even children are now falling prey to heart diseases.

In the end, he said that maximum people die by heart ailments every year, as compared to any other disease. Thus, it is the need of the hour for the people to observe special precautions for a healthy heart. He also said that if heart diseases are diagnosed at a preliminary stage, one can avoid dire circumstances and deterioration of health due to them.