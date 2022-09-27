Morena: Adopt TB patients to eradicate disease, says Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar, appealed to all the social service organisations, associations as well as the MLAs and the office bearers of Morena Municipal Corporation to adopt TB patients in order to wipe out disease from the country at a meeting chaired on Saturday.

While appealing to all the officials, public representatives and organisations concerned in this regard, Minister Tomar said that he even adopted four TB patients to contribute to the initiative. The government has been persevering in its efforts to eradicate TB disease for a long time.

Post this, he underlined the efforts of the government in combating the disease by stating that the government was providing free medicines to the needy. He then said that on the contrary, healthy and nutritious food as well as consumption of dairy products and fruits was of paramount importance to the patients of the disease.

He said that many patients whose financial condition was not sound were often deprived of nutritious food and they often succumbed to death. As many as 4,200 people are suffering from TB in Morena district and if all the attendees of the meeting adopt 10 TB patients each, it will eradicate disease from the district.