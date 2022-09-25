Morena: BJP celebrated Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary, presence of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar marked

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): BJP celebrated the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. Union Agriculture Minister and Morena MP Narendra Singh Tomar attended the programme as the chief guest. Floral tributes were paid to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay by Minister Tomar and in-charge minister Bharat Singh Kushwaha, corporation chairman Raghuraj Kansana, Girraj Dandoutia, and other public representatives.

At the programme, a detailed analysis of the Integralism and Antyodaya Mantra of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay was presented, and guests were welcomed by the BJP District President, which was followed by the inauguration of the Hybrid Capex Solar Power Plant set up at the new Zilla Panchayat Bhawan. This plant will produce 104 units with a capacity of 26 kilowatts saving the office about Rs 3 lakh per year, and its cost is more than Rs 17 lakh.

While addressing the workers present, MP Tomar mentioned Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's political and social activities and said, ìWe keep thinking about taking Bharat Mata to the pinnacle of supreme glory. But to make it happen and make our lives meaningful, we must imbibe the ideology and personality of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

Read Also Morena: Harish Pathak is new Congress district spokesman