Morena: Harish Pathak is new Congress district spokesman

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 16, 2022, 11:01 PM IST
Harish Pathak appointed as District spokesperson of Congress |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Morena district Congress president Deepak Sharma appointed Harish Pathak as the district spokesperson of the party on Thursday. All the workers of the party present on the occasion congratulated  Pathak.

Those who congratulated him includes Dinesh Gurjar (State Farmers President of Congress), MLA Rakesh Mawai, Dimani MLA Ravindra Singh Bhidosa, Sumawali MLA Ajab Singh Kushwaha, Bhagwan Singh Tomar, Rakshpal Singh Tomar, Mayor of Morena Municipal Corporation, Sharda Rajesh Solanki, Councillors Hariom Rajauria, Vijay Ramsevak Dandotiya.

Assuming the charge of Morena district spokesperson of the Congress party, Pathak expressed gratitude towards all the workers of the party as well as the dignitaries present on the occasion. 

