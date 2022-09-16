Morena: Married woman raped multiple times by brother-in-law & friend

Representative Photo |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Civil line police of Morena district have booked a man for outraging the modesty of his sister-in-law twice, said the police on Thursday. The police said the man accused committed the crime along with one of his accomplices.

According to the police, the victim in her complaint stated that she was visiting her parents' home on Rakshabandhan when her brother-in-law (husband's elder brother) came to her house along with one of his friends saying that her husband was admitted to the hospital. He asked her to accompany him to the hospital. The woman, unaware of his ill-intentions, accompanied him on a bike. En route, the man allegedly spiked the water and offered it to the woman. On consuming it, the woman became unconscious. Following this, the man and his friend took the survivor to a nearby hotel, where the duo allegedly gang raped her. They also clicked some objectionable pictures of the act.

When the woman regained consciousness, the duo threatened her to upload the photos on social media if she disclosed the incident to anyone. The woman kept quite but after few days the duo started blackmailing her with the photographs and again sexually assaulted her. Unable to take the torture anymore, the woman narrated her ordeal to her kin, and thereafter she approached a police and lodged a complaint.

Both the accused have been booked and further investigations are on in the case, the police said.