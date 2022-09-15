Morena: Administration razed house of accused who raped 3-year-old girl

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration razed the house of an accused who raped a 3-year-old girl in a village under Bamor police station limits in Morena on Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday night. Within 24 hours, the district administration and police team swung into action, arrested the accused and razed down his house. The accused is the neighbour of the victim.

Before the incident, the girl was playing outside her house. The accused reached there, he took her in the bushes and violated her. After committing the crime, he left the girl in the bushes and fled from the spot.

When the girl did not reach the house, the family members started searching for her in nearby locations. During this, the victim's mother heard her sobbing sound near the bushes. As soon as she reached there, she was shocked to see her daughter in such a condition.

Following which, she immediately reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under POCSO act and nabbed the accused within 24 hours.