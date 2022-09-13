Morena: Cops seize adulterated fertiliser, driver held

Representative Photo |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested the driver of a loading vehicle on charges of transporting adulterated fertiliser, said police on Tuesday. The police added that the vehicle bound for Vijaypur was stopped for checking in front of the Rampur police station. The adulterated fertiliser was seized.

On inspecting the vehicle, the joint team comprising police as well as agriculture department officials found 60 crates of fertiliser. The driver Brijmohan failed to produce the necessary documents. However, he handed over the purchase receipt of the fertiliser crates, after which the samples were checked, which were found sub standard. The police questioned Brijmohan with regard to the illegal transportation and took him into custody thereafter.

The trader who provided crates of adulterated fertiliser to Brijmohan for transportation has also been booked.

