Morena: Shani temple complex plan discussed

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting was held in the presence of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar at the auditorium of Shani Mandir on September 10. The plan to develop Shani temple complex at the cost of Rs 20 crore was discussed.

The meeting was attended by district administration officials, members of the temple development committee and experts from IIITM who made the plan. Suggestions on the basis of which the work will start were also given.

The meeting continued till late night and ended with the presentation of DPR. Agriculture Minister and Morena MP Narendra Singh Tomar, Member of Temple Development Committee and former Collector of Morena Vinod Sharma, Architect Alok Sharma, District Collector Bakki Karthikeyan, Chief Executive Officer, District Panchayat Roshankumar Singh, Jagdish Pathak made suggestions.

The plan has already been sent to the government. After getting the action plan approved by the MP Tourism Board, it will be sent to the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.