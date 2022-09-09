Morena: Bihar student arrives in city to take B.Ed exam commits suicide; probe on

(Representational Image) |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A student hails from Bihar arrived in the city to take B.Ed examination, committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at Sitaram-Patiram's Dharamshala under Kotwali police station area on Friday.

According to reports, the student who died was identified as Kumar Saurav. Two days ago, he had arrived here to take the examination and had taken a room on rent at Sitaram-Patiram's Dharamshala.

The B.Ed examination was scheduled to take place on Friday. On Thursday night, he had dinner and went inside his room to sleep early. The next morning, the sweeper went to clean the room around 10 am. As soon as he opened the door, he was shocked to see the youth hanging from the ceiling fan.

Following the matter, he immediately informed the Dharmshala management and later, they informed the police about the incident. Acting on the information, Kotwali police station in-charge rushed to the spot along with his team. The police brought down the body and sent it to the district hospital for postmortem.

The police questioned the Dharamshala management and searched the room, but no clue was found.

TI Yogendra Singh said that the police informed the parents about the incident and registered a case into the matter. An investigation was on and the reason for the death would be known after investigation.

