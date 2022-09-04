Morena: Food department spreads awareness on adulterated foods

Representative Photo |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): After the Central government’s initiative to apprise people of adverse effects of consuming too much sugar, salt and oil, the food safety department launched an awareness drive under the Eat Right Challenge. Under the statewide programme, people have been asked to consume sugar, salt and oil in moderation, while highlighting the significance of fortified food.

Several benefits of fortified food have been listed by the food safety department, which include the abundance of protein, fibres and vitamins in it.

In addition, department officials told school students about the manufacturing and expiry date of every product. Morena District Food Safety Officer Dharmendra Jain told students about the nutritional value of fortified food and its identification marks. He stated that packages containing fortified foods are marked with the +F sign. He also informed that the consumption of millet, sorghum, and ragi are beneficial.