Morena: Brahmin community demands Pritam Lodhi’s arrest

A rally was taken out by the members of the Brahmin community from Badokhar situated at Parshuram Mandir.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 10:33 PM IST
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The Brahmin community has submitted a memorandum to state home minister Narottam Mishra, demanding immediate arrest of Pritam Lodhi. The community has threatened to hold protests if police would not arrest Lodhi.

A rally was taken out by the members of the Brahmin community from Badokhar situated at Parshuram Mandir. The state president of Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Mahasabha, members Dinesh Dandotiya, Akhil Parashar, Raghavendra Upadhyay and former divisional president, Brahmin Mahasabha, Morena, Sonu Upadhyay, were present among those who submitted the memorandum.

Pritam Lodhi had made indecent remarks against the Brahmin community after which a case was registered against him but he is yet to be arrested. Recently, some policemen were injured after a rally was taken out by Lodhi’s supporters in Bhind district, which had turned violent.

