Morena: Start-up conclave ends, witnesses thick footfall

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The start-up conclave aimed at highlighting the significance of start-ups was organised in the presence of dignitaries in Morena district on Sunday.

The conclave, organised under the Swavlambi Bharat Abhiyaan witnessed a good turnout of youths who were apprised of the benefits of establishing their own start-up and other benefits that follow. Micro and Small Industries Corporation's Deputy Secretary Shashibhushan Singh, Laghu Udyog Bharti's State President Mahesh Babu Gupta inspired youths to launch start-ups.

Lighting of lamps and garlanding of Lord Vishwakarma marked the commencement of the conclave. Post this, the officer bearers of Laghu Udyog Bharti spoke on benefits of start-ups.

The participants were told about success stories of several start-ups. At the end of the conclave, participants received certificates of participation. Joint collector LK Pandey and District Secretary of Laghu Udyog Bharti, Sanjeev Jindal, also ensured their presence in the conclave.