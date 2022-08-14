Morena: Business operators protest as cops assault confectioner's son in custody

Representative Photo | IStock images

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Disruptions prevailed outside Pandit Ramprasad Bismil Museum in Morena on Saturday, as business operators of the district staged protests demanding action against police officials for brutally assaulting the son of a confectioner on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The police have assured protesters of relevant action.

The victim in the case has been identified as Anish Mangal, who is the son of a Chinese-descent confectioner Amit Mangal. According to the protesters, Anish was heading towards his home on Friday night, when patrolling police officers intercepted him. Anish stopped on being intercepted and called one of his friends too. After quizzing the duo, the police officials on duty thrashed them and whisked them away to Kotwali police station, while hurling expletives at them simultaneously.

Following this, the duo was brutally assaulted inside lock-up as well. When Anish's father Amit arrived at the Kotwali police station in the morning, the cops handed over the duo to him. When business operators learnt about the incident, they staged protests demanding strict action against both the officers who were present on duty. Former MLA and Minority Backward Classes Development corporation chairman Raghuraj Kansana also joined the protesters and warned the police of strict action if the protesters' demands are not met.

The protests stirred up to such an extent that police officials suspended the two inspectors involved in the incident, while assuring protesters of strict action against them.

Victim Anish is a CA aspirant who resides in Indore for studies and had visited his hometown Morena on account of Raksha Bandhan.