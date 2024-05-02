 MP: National Medical Commission to Conduct a Survey on Mental Disorders Among Students in Medical College
MP: National Medical Commission to Conduct a Survey on Mental Disorders Among Students in Medical College

MP: National Medical Commission to Conduct a Survey on Mental Disorders Among Students in Medical College

A National Task Force constituted by the Central government will prepare a report on the basis of the responses to the survey. The names of the respondents will not be revealed.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 02, 2024, 12:24 AM IST
National Medical Commission (NMC) | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors in the city have welcomed the decision of the National Medical Commission (NMC) to conduct an online survey on mental health status of students and teachers in medical colleges of the country.

They, however, say that much would depend on the follow-up action on the basis of the outcome of the survey. A National Task Force constituted by the Central government will prepare a report on the basis of the responses to the survey. The names of the respondents will not be revealed. Very long working hours, excessive working load, tough and long syllabus and taboo associated with seeking professional help for mental problems are among the key reasons for growing suicides among students of medicine.

